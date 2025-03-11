Le'Veon Bell Addresses Rape Allegations, Passionately Defends Himself on Stream

Play video content

Le'Veon Bell just went on a livestream to address his rape allegations head-on ... vowing to do everything in his power to clear his name.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers superstar sat in front of the camera for more than an hour to discuss the TMZ Sports story posted on Tuesday ... and the main takeaway is that he's vehemently denying he ever forced himself on anyone in his life -- let alone his cousin.

Bell said he was completely unaware of the March 2024 lawsuit until we reached out to him last week for comment ... and believes the signature indicating he was served was actually forged.

Bell confirmed Jada Bell is, in fact, his cousin ... and said he financially supported her for years -- but things went south when he stopped paying her rent and other expenses.

Bell claimed Jada didn't appreciate getting cut off and replied in a text, "we're gonna see who the bad guy is" ... and eventually resorted to fabricating the serious allegations against him.

Bell went on to say he'll be fine and can handle the reactions from haters online, but he does feel for his loved ones and fans who are also affected by the lawsuit.

As for the $25 million verdict, Bell said he'd rather go homeless than ever pay a cent.

TMZ Sports broke the story -- Jada Bell claims she was just six or seven years old when Le'Veon began having nonconsensual, incestual relations with her.

Jada alleged the sexual abuse continued for roughly a decade until it finally ceased when she reached 18 years old.

In October 2024, a judge issued a default judgment in her favor ruling that Le'Veon was "served according to law and failed to move, plead, or otherwise appear in this action" ... and in a jury trial two weeks ago, Jada was awarded a $25 million verdict.