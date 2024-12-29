Le'Veon Bell Predicts Bloodbath In Fight Vs. Ryan Bourland

Play video content TMZSports.com

Put the kids to bed before Le'Veon Bell fights former Jake Paul opponent Ryan Bourland ... 'cause the former All-Pro running back turned boxer tells TMZ Sports' fans can expect VIOLENCE!

"I just can't wait. I can't wait," 32-year-old Bell said. "Ryan Bourland is in trouble. He is in damn trouble."

Bell and Bourland are scheduled to box on April 12 in Pittsburgh (where Le'Veon starred as a Steeler -- a fight locale LB's pumped for!) under Damon Feldman's Celebrity Boxing promotion.

Of course, if Bourland's name rings a bell, it's likely 'cause the 36-year-old previously fought The Problem Child in a March 2024 bout in Puerto Rico. Ryan, 17-3 as a professional, lost by first-round TKO.

"If Jake Paul had one movie, mine's going to be a horror movie. He had more like an action film. Mine's more like a thriller. Mine's going to be more like a scary movie."

Bell added ... "A lot of blood. Rated M for mature."

Bourland, however, says he didn't prepare for the Paul fight ... something he says will most definitely NOT happen against Bell.

Given the admission, we asked Le'veon if he was concerned.

"It don't concern me at all. See, I want the best version of Ryan Borland, so when I do destroy him, I'll get to show, like, yeah, 'I got a better version of Ryan Bourland than Jake Paul did, and I'm going to do better than what Jake Paul did to Ryan Bourland.'"

Play video content TMZSports.com

The bottom line for Bell, who has dedicated himself to boxing since last playing football for the Bucs in 2021 ... "I can't wait. You know what I'm saying? Like, Ryan Bourland is in trouble. He is in damn trouble."