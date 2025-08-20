Shakira Meditates on Beach in Skimpy Metallic Pink Bikini

Shakira's getting in touch with her impressive body on a beach in Mexico ... taking big breaths on the sand while soaking up the sun in a scandalous two-piece.

The singer-songwriter was spotted meditating on a beach in Los Cabos, Mexico Wednesday ... eyes closed, straight back, sun spilling onto her serene face.

She may be chilled out, but she's wearing an outfit that will certainly get hearts racing ... a tiny pink bikini top and cheeky bottoms that she flaunts in several photos where she's lying out on the warm sand.

Shakira brought a bit more to cover up as the sun went down ... throwing on a matching skirt and top combo with fringe and dipping her toes in the water.

The pop star is down in Mexico right now to perform a series of shows ... with the next set to take place Saturday in Monterrey. She's also got four concerts in Mexico City next week.