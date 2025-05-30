Shakira Abruptly Cancels Another Concert, WorldPride In Washington D.C.

So much for whenever, wherever ... Shakira is scrapping her third concert in as many nights ... and she says she's devastated.

Shakira was supposed to perform Saturday night at Nationals Park in Washington D.C., but the ballpark announced Friday that Shakira would no longer be taking the stage.

The "Whenever, Wherever" singer also had two shows in Boston abruptly canceled earlier this week -- she was supposed to perform at Fenway Park on Thursday and Friday -- and as we first reported, city inspectors canceled the shows after a routine pre-show check of the staging identified structural elements that were not up to standard.

Sounds like the issues in Boston are causing a domino effect in Washington D.C., where Shakira was supposed to perform as part of the welcome festivities for WorldPride, the largest LGBTQ+ festival in the world.

Nationals Park says ... "Due to complications with the previous show in Boston, Shakira's full tour production cannot be transported to Washington, D.C. in time for her scheduled performance at Nationals Park on Saturday, May 31. As a result, the D.C. show has been canceled. Despite every effort to make it happen, it is not possible to move forward as planned."

Shakira says ... "I have been counting the days, excited to be reunited with my fans in both Washington and Boston, and my team and I have made every effort to make it happen, but it doesn’t depend on any one of us right now, and I am devastated that these shows were just not possible this time. I promise that I will do everything in my power to be with you as soon as I can."