Shakira, Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn Boston Shows Abruptly Canceled

Shakira fans who should’ve been shimmying their way to her Boston concert tonight are now shaking with frustration instead -- the show’s been scrapped last minute!

The Colombian singer was set to light up Fenway Park on Thursday and Friday, but both nights got the axe after a staging issue popped up during rehearsal -- and it's also lights out for Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn were also supposed to hit that same stage Friday.

Sources tell TMZ the issue came down to the stage build-out -- and crews didn’t feel confident moving forward with the shows. Safety first, show second!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... during a routine pre-show check, structural elements were identified as not being up to standard, so the shows were canceled by Boston Inspectional Services. All team members are safe.

Live Nation and the venue broke the devastating news online ... telling fans to head back to wherever they bought their tickets for refunds.

Thursday’s stop on Shakira’s "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" (Women No Longer Cry) tour was supposed to kick off the 2025 Fenway Concert Series -- but goes without saying, it's not the grand entrance anyone had in mind.

Fans are fuming online -- some were halfway to the venue, others had flown in just for the show, and plenty had ditched work to see Shakira do her thing.