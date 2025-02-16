Shakira Hospitalized with Abdominal Pain, Cancels Show in Peru

Shakira says the show can't go on in Lima, Peru tonight ... 'cause she's laid up in a hospital bed with abdominal pain.

The singer-songwriter announced the shocking news moments ago ... taking to her Instagram Story to apologize to her fans in the city because she's not going to be able to perform.

Shakira says doctors shut down the notion of her performing tonight ... orders that she says she's especially upset about because she's been looking forward to reconnecting with her Peruvian fans.

Despite canceling Sunday's show, Shakira says she's hopeful she'll be out Monday and ready to perform in the evening.

Shakira's team is looking for a new date for the show ... and, the pop star thanks her fans for understanding her predicament.

As we told you ... Shakira's "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" world tour kicked off last week in Brazil -- with a massive metal wolf watching the singer's six.

It's Shakira's first tour in years ... 'cause -- as she put it -- she hit pause on her career during her marriage with Gerard Piqué before they split amid rumors of his infidelity.