Shakira Says She Isn't Thinking About Dating Post-Piqué, But Open to Flings

Shakira isn't looking to lock down a new man -- but what's interesting is that she seems open to banging casually ... this after being linked to a ton of famous dudes of late.

The singer talked about her dating life in her new cover story for Rolling Stone, where she declared she's "not thinking about [dating]" right now ... indicating she doesn't have the space or time for a new boyfriend in her life at the moment.

However, she isn't ruling out love forever, adding ... "What can I tell you, I like men. That’s the problem. I shouldn’t like them with everything that’s happened to me, but imagine how much I like men that I still like them."

In fact, Shakira suggested she'd be open to a casual fling ... saying, "Hey, I'm not opposed to having friends."

In the same breath, Shakira also makes it clear that she's prioritizing her kids, Milan and Sasha, and their well-being following her high-profile split from Gerard Piqué.

Remember, the Colombian hitmaker and the soccer star announced their break-up in 2022 after 11 years together ... amid rumors he cheated on her. Shakira went on to put Piqué on blast in her music, including songs "Última," "TQG," and "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53."

She also had this to say about the situation in her new RS interview ... "Through this process, I became stronger than I thought I was. I became a more independent person, one who doesn’t rely on anyone but herself and her wolf pack."