Shakira Spotted Enjoying Miami Dinner With Mystery Man

Shakira was out on the town with a mystery man in Miami ... and clearly, the pics don't lie, 'cause she was seen having a good ol' time at dinner.

The Colombian singer was chillin' at Lido Bayside at The Standard Spa ... with the venue’s waterfront setting providing a picture-perfect backdrop for a date night. But for now, it’s still a mystery whether this handsome companion is a new romance or just a good pal.

All in all, it was great to see Shakira soaking up the low-key vibes with her new company ... especially since she revealed in a recent interview she wasn’t really focused on dating right now 'cause she’s swamped with other stuff.

Still, she kinda suggested she was leaving the door open for a casual fling if the right person came along.

Interestingly, she's been linked to a bunch of famous dudes lately ... including Lewis Hamilton, Jimmy Butler, Lucien Laviscount, and even Tom Cruise -- but it's never been confirmed if they dated or casually hooked up.