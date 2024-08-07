Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Shakira Spotted Enjoying Miami Dinner With Mystery Man

SHAKIRA Whenever, Wherever ... WITH MYSTERY MAN!!!

Shakira was out on the town with a mystery man in Miami ... and clearly, the pics don't lie, 'cause she was seen having a good ol' time at dinner.

The Colombian singer was chillin' at Lido Bayside at The Standard Spa ... with the venue’s waterfront setting providing a picture-perfect backdrop for a date night. But for now, it’s still a mystery whether this handsome companion is a new romance or just a good pal.

shakira seen on date with mystery man
All in all, it was great to see Shakira soaking up the low-key vibes with her new company ... especially since she revealed in a recent interview she wasn’t really focused on dating right now 'cause she’s swamped with other stuff.

Still, she kinda suggested she was leaving the door open for a casual fling if the right person came along.

tom cruise shakira
Interestingly, she's been linked to a bunch of famous dudes lately ... including Lewis Hamilton, Jimmy Butler, Lucien Laviscount, and even Tom Cruise -- but it's never been confirmed if they dated or casually hooked up.

No wonder Shakira's sticking to her own rhythm -- she endured a high-profile breakup with soccer player Gerard Piqué in 2022, amid rumors he cheated on her.

