Shakira Abruptly Walks Off Stage After Scolding Fan Filming Up Her Dress

Shakira dipped from her stage performance after calling out a fan for filming up her dress.

Caught on camera by another concertgoer ... Shakira's initially having a blast filming the music video for her new single, "Soltera," at Miami's LIV nightclub over the weekend. But the vibe shifts when she turns around, pulls at her dress, and starts wagging her finger at someone in the crowd.

You can see Shakira struggling to keep her cool ... even awkwardly smiling as she points to her eyes with 2 fingers, signaling she saw what was going on.

She dances a bit longer, awkwardly tugs at her dress again, then makes a quick beeline to the edge of the stage and hops down into the VIP area.

The clip’s making the rounds online, with fans outraged over the incident. But, sources close to the situation tell TMZ Shakira was only annoyed and inconvenienced for about 15 seconds.