Shakira Unleashes Giant Wolf Prop on First Night of 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' Tour

Shakira's a she-wolf ... and, she has been set free in a big way -- 'cause she's performing with the support of a giant metallic member of her pack.

The singer-songwriter closed out the first night of her new tour singing her latest big hit, "BZRP: Music Sessions, Vol. 53," with a huge wolf prop appearing onstage as the "Loba" delivered an epic stage comeback after 8 years away.

To add to the aura, the Canis lupus also doggy-paddled into the realm of science fiction ... with cool lasers shooting out of its eyes during the performance -- adding to its intimidation factor.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen giant animals onstage ... 'cause Taylor Swift whipped out a snake during her "Reputation" set and Beyoncé rocked a massive metallic horse during her "Renaissance" tour.

Shakira opened up her new tour in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil belting out bangers that go all the way back to the beginning of her career, such as "Estoy Aqui," before getting into her more recent tracks -- like the aforementioned 'BZRP: Music Sessions,' which catapulted her to the top of the charts last year.

Long known as a she-wolf -- capturing her persona as a fierce, strong woman -- Shakira went through a tumultuous time the last few years after her marriage with Gerard Pique blew up ... rumors of infidelity on his part swirling as they divorced. She bared her soul in interviews ... and, on her new album.

Shakira has a series of performances in Latin America coming up ... taking her from Peru to Argentina to her home country of Colombia. She'll hit the U.S.A. in May, ending her tour on the West Coast.