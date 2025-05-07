Shakira & Wyclef Jean Link Up for 'Hips Don't Lie' 20-Year Anniversary Special

Play video content NBC

It’s been 20 years and Shakira’s hips still don’t lie -- and she just reminded everyone with a performance that slapped, shook, and served.

Shakira hit the stage looking like she hadn’t aged a day in 2 decades -- diving into the sand in a fiery red dress, showing off her signature moves before bringing out her collab king, Wyclef Jean, on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

The Colombian queen went all out for the anniversary special -- pure nostalgia, hips in full swing, and a crowd-pleasing jam backed by live musicians.

Shakira’s not done yet -- she’s got two more 'Tonight Show' appearances lined up this May. She’ll be back Thursday for a sit-down to chat about the song’s legacy, her new album, and kicking off the U.S. leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

"Hips Don’t Lie" dropped in Feb 2006 and quickly became a global anthem -- hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 by June and topping charts everywhere, from Latin Songs to Pop Airplay, to pretty much the whole planet.