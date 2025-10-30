Spain's Tax Abuses Go Beyond Targeting Celebs Like Shakira, Lawyer Alleges
Lawyer Robert Amsterdam Spain's Ripping Americans Off ... Bait-and-Switch Taxes!!!
Shakira's not the only victim of some shady tax collecting over in Spain ... at least according to international lawyer Robert Amsterdam, who is warning Americans and their businesses about what he says is a bait-and-switch scheme.
Following a press conference Thursday, Amsterdam unloaded on the Spanish government and its tax collectors ... he says the government incentivizes inspectors with a bonus system where they get a slice of the tax they collect.
Amsterdam says the Spanish government lures in foreign businesses and celebs with desirable tax credits and incentives, then turns around years later and declares the certificates meaningless and hits them with astronomical tax bills.
He says Spain is taxing the crap out of the 50,000 Americans who live there as a way to shore up the country's budget ... and he's warning companies and celebrities to steer clear.
Shakira was embroiled in a tax fraud case in Spain a couple years ago and paid about $34 million to clear up her tax problems there ... and Amsterdam says that's just the tip of the iceberg.