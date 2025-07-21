Vacationers Get Into Massive Pool Brawl in Spain, See the Insane Video

Play video content TikTok/@theoldmandad

An all-out brawl broke out poolside at a vacation spot in Europe -- and it looked like something out of a WWE battle royal!

Check out video shot by witnesses at a touristy hotel in Benidorm, a beautiful coastal city in Spain, with a bunch of vacationers in bathing suits huddling around a pool.

The clip kicks off with a portly man shoving a skinnier dude in black clothes into the pool before pushing a third guy in a white shirt.

The thin dude jumps out of the pool and goes after the portly guy, but he's pushed away by a fourth man. This only makes the slim dude angrier as he kicks the fourth man and starts throwing punches like a boxer.

Other people join the melee, shoving each other, throwing right and left hooks and stumbling around, knocking over a large pool umbrella ... it's just total bedlam as if we're watching a WWE donnybrook inside a ring.

Should be noted ... it's unclear what sparked the mayhem or if anyone was seriously hurt or arrested by the police.