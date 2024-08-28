Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Texas Pool Fight Escalates as Gun Drawn, Punches Thrown on Video

TEXAS POOL FIGHT GUN DRAWN, PUNCHES THROWN ... Wet & Wild Video!!!

082824_texas_pool_fight_kal_v2
WET & WILD BRAWL
Instagram/@rte_bishop

A chill day at a Texas pool turned intense real quick ... with things spiraling into violence, racial slurs and total mayhem when a man displays a gun during a heated disagreement -- all caught on video.

The confrontation escalates quickly as a guy in a hat squares up to a man who shows a gun, then wraps it up in some clothing -- before a buddy pulls the guy in the cap away to avoid a fight.

But, the gunman keeps chirping and follows them to the edge of the pool -- and things get violent.

082824-texas-pool-fight-confrontation-v1
Instagram/@rte_bishop

Watch the clip captured by an onlooker -- the man with the gun sets it down, and the other guy, now in the pool, grabs it -- and the two guys pull the gunman into the pool -- and deliver a beating in the water.

082824-texas-pool-fight-gun-v1
Instagram/@rte_bishop

The men throwing the punches are hurling racial slurs while they're at it.

082824-texas-pool-fight-punch
Instagram/@rte_bishop

The madness keeps rolling as the gunman tries to squirm away from the two guys, with one of them slipping the gunman into a chokehold ... while bystanders yell at them all to knock it off, warning of the weapon still in the mix.

082824-texas-pool-fight-splash
Instagram/@rte_bishop

It’s unclear what kicked off the whole drama between these guys in the first place -- or where the firearm eventually ended up. Best not to bring a gun to a pool in the first place.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later