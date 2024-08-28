Texas Pool Fight Escalates as Gun Drawn, Punches Thrown on Video

Play video content Instagram/@rte_bishop

A chill day at a Texas pool turned intense real quick ... with things spiraling into violence, racial slurs and total mayhem when a man displays a gun during a heated disagreement -- all caught on video.

The confrontation escalates quickly as a guy in a hat squares up to a man who shows a gun, then wraps it up in some clothing -- before a buddy pulls the guy in the cap away to avoid a fight.

But, the gunman keeps chirping and follows them to the edge of the pool -- and things get violent.

Watch the clip captured by an onlooker -- the man with the gun sets it down, and the other guy, now in the pool, grabs it -- and the two guys pull the gunman into the pool -- and deliver a beating in the water.

The men throwing the punches are hurling racial slurs while they're at it.

The madness keeps rolling as the gunman tries to squirm away from the two guys, with one of them slipping the gunman into a chokehold ... while bystanders yell at them all to knock it off, warning of the weapon still in the mix.