Shakira Settles Tax Fraud Case with Spain, Pays Fine and Avoids Prison

Shakira decided not to fight the fight in a courtroom in Spain ... she has settled her tax fraud case with the government and agreed to pay millions in fines.

She cut a plea deal in the case after failing to pay $15.8 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014 -- the singer is set to receive a suspended three-year sentence and a fine of $7.6 million.

Shakira showed up for the trial Monday in Barcelona, but before anything official happened the parties announced a settlement.

The fine is actually something of a victory for the singer ... prosecutors wanted more than double that. Also, she can certainly afford it ... her net worth is significantly north of $200 million.

Shakira seemed upbeat when she entered the courthouse ... blowing kisses to her fans.

As for why she settled, she said in a statement it was "to spare my children seeing their mother sacrifice her well-being."

She went on ... 'I admire tremendously those who have fought these injustices to the end, but for me, today, winning is getting my time back for my kids and my career."

She's still pissed, going after the Spanish government targets athletes and other high-profile folks.

The judge asked her if she accepted the charges against her and she simply said, "I do." The judge said the fine would end the case ... i.e., no prison time.