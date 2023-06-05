Shakira Hangs Out with Lewis Hamilton After Latest F1 Race

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton may be a thing after all -- 'cause she keeps going to his races, and hanging out after ... which is exactly what happened again this weekend.

The Colombian singer actually returned to her old stomping grounds for Sunday's F1 Spanish Grand Prix to see Lewis up close and in person -- and her guy didn't disappoint.

Lewis, driving for Mercedes, matched his best finish of the year as he came in 2nd.

After the race, he credited his team, saying he felt he'd driven the best car of the season -- but ya gotta wonder if he had a little extra incentive with Shakira there.

Anyway, he was all smiles at the podium ... which turned into a post-race hang with a bunch of his friends, including Shakira, who joined him and his crew for dinner and drinks.

She was even sitting right next to LH -- and if you look close ... you can see his arm wrapped around her.

Lewis has his other arm hanging over his buddy to his right ... so this could just be platonic. However, considering he and Shakira recently did this same thing after the F1 race in Miami, this latest sighting is sure to raise some eyebrows among shippers.

The contact doesn't seem like anything on the verge of PDA, per se ... but it's right on the border between friendly and maybe more than friends. Eye of the beholder, we suppose.

In any case, Shakira certainly likes being in Lewis' company. Not only did they reportedly get cozy at the Miami Grand Prix last month -- but they ended up on the water together too ... which effectively thwarted any chances of Tom Cruise getting with Shakira.

You'll recall ... there were rumors TC was actually interested in courting her -- but it looks like she's got her sights set on Lewis, whom she continues to be seen with in public.