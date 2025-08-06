Lauren Sanchez Shows Off Moves on Ibiza Dance Floor With Hubby Jeff Bezos

Play video content Splash News

She scored a billionaire hubby -- now she’s got moves and money to burn 'til sunrise!

Yep, it's peak Lauren Sanchez Bezos energy etched into every shimmy as she lit up the Ibiza dance floor Tuesday ... and this clip's all the proof you need.

Lauren's living her best billionaire wife life -- wiggling her head side to side with a flirty little pout, shoulders and hips popping right on beat.

She was serving full-throttle energy -- right up in Jeff’s orbit, as he kept it chill with your classic two-step.

The pair were clearly cutting loose after globe-trotting through New York and Miami -- capping off their ultra-luxe June "I do" fest in Venice with a little post-wedding party mode in Spain.