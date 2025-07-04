Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tom Brady Goes Swimming Off Coast of Ibiza

Tom Brady Sailing the Seas Like A Tampa Bay Buccaneer ... Wet & Wild in Ibiza!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Tom Brady Enjoying Vacation in Ibiza
Tom Brady's getting wet and wild over in Europe ... jumping off a boat into crystal clear water in Ibiza to celebrate America's Independence Day.

The former NFL star was soaking up the sun off the coast of Spain Friday ... hanging out at the back of the boat and listening to music when he wasn't cooling off in the stunning water.

tom brady backgrid sub 3
TB12's chiseled abs are glistening in some of these shots from the waves... and again as he takes a shower to clean off the saltwater later on.

tom brady backgrid sub 2
Calm down, fans ... he might be soaping himself off in the outdoor shower -- but, he's still got the bathing suit on.

It seems Brady decided to extend his European vacay ... running over to the Spanish isle after Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' star-studded wedding in Venice, Italy.

bezos_sanchez_wedding_kal
PARTY'S HERE!!!
As you know ... Tom was the life of the party during the wedding week -- hanging out with Orlando Bloom, Sydney Sweeney and more big-time stars.

We'll have to wait and see when Tom's headed back to the States ... but, it looks like he's still living it up in Europe for the time being!

