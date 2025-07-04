Tom Brady Goes Swimming Off Coast of Ibiza

Tom Brady's getting wet and wild over in Europe ... jumping off a boat into crystal clear water in Ibiza to celebrate America's Independence Day.

The former NFL star was soaking up the sun off the coast of Spain Friday ... hanging out at the back of the boat and listening to music when he wasn't cooling off in the stunning water.

TB12's chiseled abs are glistening in some of these shots from the waves... and again as he takes a shower to clean off the saltwater later on.

Calm down, fans ... he might be soaping himself off in the outdoor shower -- but, he's still got the bathing suit on.

It seems Brady decided to extend his European vacay ... running over to the Spanish isle after Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' star-studded wedding in Venice, Italy.

Play video content TMZ.com