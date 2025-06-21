Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski Break Lombardi Trophy at Fanatics Fest 2025

Play video content Instagram/@michaelrubin

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are back together and causing chaos -- literally breaking a Lombardi trophy during a faulty stunt at Fanatics Fest 2025 in New York City.

Check out the video posted by Michael Rubin ... the former NFL teammates got a bit excited and decided to have Tom toss the coveted trophy to Rob down a hall lined with reporters -- but the setup was an epic fail.

Though Rob landed the pass ... his grip was a little too strong -- causing the top football-shaped portion of the trophy to break free from the stand.

You can tell no one expected that coming ... the whole area gasped in disbelief. Tom also seemed shocked about the damage, immediately exclaiming ... "You broke it!" as he ran over to assess the damage.

Rob wasn't about to take the blame -- he turned it around on his former QB and yelled ... "I didn’t break it! You threw it way too hard!"

The pals playfully exchanged some words before Tom had the whole room laughing by telling Rob he's definitely "washed up." Burn.

