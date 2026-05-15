'RHOA's Lisa Wu Denies Theft by Deception After Ex-Pal Files Police Report Over Home

Former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Lisa Wu is firing back at allegations she perpetrated a scheme to defraud her friend out of a home -- after the ex-pal filed a police report against her.

TMZ obtained a DeKalb County, Georgia police report, dated April 9, 2026, listing a woman named Norma Denise Mitchem as the victim of a theft by deception from back in November 2025.

According to the report, cops talked to a nephew of Norma, who told them Lisa and Lisa’s boyfriend, Donald Jacob, were involved in the alleged scheme to defraud Norma out of a house.

He said Lisa helped Norma acquire the home through an LLC, but was supposed to transfer the deed back to Norma after she cleared up a lien issue ... but the nephew claimed Donald never actually intended to give the home back to her.

Lisa adamantly denies the claims. She tells TMZ, “For more than 30 years, I've built my career and reputation with integrity, professionalism, and hard work. I have absolutely no involvement in fraudulent activity of any kind, and the idea that I would be implicated simply because of people I know or professional relationships is preposterous."

Lisa told us the woman was a longtime friend of hers who couldn't qualify for the home, so she helped her acquire the place.

She says the friend assured her she would be able to get the loan after closing. Despite the promise, Lisa claims the friend made a few payments and then ghosted her after she wouldn't put the home in her son's name ... and is essentially squatting in the home.

TMZ obtained an alleged text from Lisa to Norma, dated April 3, reading, “GM Denise. Reminding you to send the payment today. Also got another water bill for you. I screenshot the last one not sure if u paid. Don’t want them to cut ur water off.”

Days later, she allegedly wrote, “Denise, please sent your payment it has came out of the account.”