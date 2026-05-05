Ex-'RHOA' Star Brit Eady Claims Bravo Gave Her Ultimatum for Season 17, Source Denies

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Brit Eady is fighting Bravo's attempt to dismiss her $20 million battle over alleged sexual harassment on set ... claiming even her costars were shocked by Kenya Moore's actions ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Brit is scoffing at Bravo's claim the contract she signed bars her from being allowed to sue them.

The producers said Brit -- who joined the show in Season 16 -- was not victimized and was warned that being on 'RHOA' meant she would be exposed to "stressful or emotionally challenging" moments. They say she nevertheless agreed to sign up for the show.

Brit sued the network, claiming her costar Kenya displayed explicit photos on posterboards, which were allegedly photos of her at an event during 'RHOA' production with other cast members.

In new docs, Brit said the contract she signed did not cover what happened to her ... insisting there was NO way she could have foreseen what Kenya was going to do. She says Bravo even kicked Kenya off the show mid-season and launched an investigation over it ... but claims producers later told her she could come back for season 17 -- but she would have to agree to continue working with Kenya.

A source close to production tells TMZ that Brit was never asked back for season 17.

Brit argued no one had ever done anything like Kenya did on 'RHOA.' She said even her costars were shocked by the posterboards.