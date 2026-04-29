Porsha Williams Discusses Hitting Financial Rock Bottom, Got $500 Loan From Mom

Play video content Video: Porsha Williams Says She Got $500 Loan From Mom During Financial Struggles Reality With The King

Porsha Williams might live the glam life now -- but she’s keeping it all the way real about hitting financial rock bottom after her ex-husband Kordell Stewart kicked her out.

Speaking on Carlos King's podcast, "Reality with The King," Porsha said she went from penthouse living to crashing at her mom’s place -- even needing a $500 loan just to get by ... not exactly the image she planned to show on 'Real Housewives.'

Despite struggling, she understood that signing up for the show meant showing everything -- not just the polished, perfect life she wanted people to see, but the ugly stuff too.

So she went from playing the perfect wife in the kitchen to having her mom cook for her -- forcing her to rebuild herself without tying her identity to a man ... and that’s when she says she really locked in.