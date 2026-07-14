Porsha Williams Fires Back After Shamea Morton Tries To Slut Shame Her Mom

Porsha Williams is firing back after Shamea Morton made a jaw-dropping claim about her mom on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," and Porsha's response takes their bitter feud to a whole new level.

The drama erupted after Shamea alleged during Sunday's episode that Porsha's mom tried to sleep with Shamea's dad years ago.

After watching the episode, Porsha took to X Monday, saying she was shocked people were discussing her mom and even bringing up her daughter over what she called "a lie."

Porsha claimed Shamea had an affair with her own manager, who Porsha says is married to one of Shamea's high school friends. Porsha also alleged Shamea slept with "a pastor in Decatur," adding there were "many more."

Porsha even claimed Shamea's mom had a relationship with Porsha's uncle, escalating the family feud even further.

This season, the longtime friends have turned into bitter rivals, trading accusations over loyalty, jealousy, and years of built-up resentment.