Dog Named After Taylor Swift Adopted as Therapy Pooch Following Florida Highway Chase

Play video content Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

A stray dog with moves like Jagger -- well, actually more like another massive star -- named Taylor Swift after giving Florida highway authorities the ultimate dodge has officially been adopted.

Caught on video, this pup’s getaway attempt last week was straight-up "Fearless" -- she darted, dashed, and dodged troopers like a pro ... turning the highway into her own concert stage and forcing a full shutdown just for her grand performance.

Taylor Swift was eventually caught and scooped up by the Humane Society of Broward County for some well-earned R&R, a medical check, and a quick spray.

Turns out TS wasn’t just running from troopers -- she was running from her past ... 'cause the Humane Society of Broward County added they found signs of multiple litters and a C-section scar, with two Miami-Dade breeders coming forward claiming they used her to sell puppies for profit.

But, this Swiftie is done running, and ready to paws and reflect -- she’s been adopted by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for their Paws & Stripes therapy dog program. Once she graduates, she’ll be offering comfort after tragedies and even in courtrooms.

Play video content TMZ Studios