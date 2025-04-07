Dog Named After Taylor Swift Adopted as Therapy Pooch Following Florida Highway Chase
A stray dog with moves like Jagger -- well, actually more like another massive star -- named Taylor Swift after giving Florida highway authorities the ultimate dodge has officially been adopted.
Caught on video, this pup’s getaway attempt last week was straight-up "Fearless" -- she darted, dashed, and dodged troopers like a pro ... turning the highway into her own concert stage and forcing a full shutdown just for her grand performance.
Taylor Swift was eventually caught and scooped up by the Humane Society of Broward County for some well-earned R&R, a medical check, and a quick spray.
Turns out TS wasn’t just running from troopers -- she was running from her past ... 'cause the Humane Society of Broward County added they found signs of multiple litters and a C-section scar, with two Miami-Dade breeders coming forward claiming they used her to sell puppies for profit.
But, this Swiftie is done running, and ready to paws and reflect -- she’s been adopted by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for their Paws & Stripes therapy dog program. Once she graduates, she’ll be offering comfort after tragedies and even in courtrooms.
As Cherie Wachter from the Humane Society put it, "There will be no more puppies in Taylor Swift’s future, just spreading cuddles and love to those in need.”