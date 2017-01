Bella Hadid Here's What I Think About the Whole Selena Thing

Bella Hadid is a woman of few expressions, but Friday night she conveyed her message loud and clear.

Bella was walkin' in NYC, as the drama became obvious ... she feels Selena Gomez backstabbed her bigtime by hooking up with ex-BF The Weeknd without giving her or Gigi a heads up.

Look out Selena ... Bella looks like she's not to be messed with.