Louis Tomlinson Chaos At LAX Post-Pap Attack

Louis Tomlinson and his girlfriend tried to make a quick getaway after scuffling with a photog and bystander ... and video makes it clear, there was chaos right after the incident.

Tomlinson was arrested Friday night after taking down a pap inside LAX who got a little too close for comfort. In a short clip taken right after the incident -- obtained by TMZ -- you can see Louis grab his GF and beeline it away from the scene, you can also hear multiple LAX employees shouting for the two.

A witness tells us everything happened in a matter of seconds, but airport employees managed to get Tomlinson and GF to stick around before cops showed up.

Louis was booked for simple battery.