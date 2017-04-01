Draya Michele Good for Blac Chyna But Not Me ... No Work for My Baby!

EXCLUSIVE

Draya Michele says don't lump her in with other Hollywood moms like Blac Chyna -- because she won't be putting her baby to work anytime soon.

The ex "Basketball Wives" star was in Bev Hills Friday afternoon, and talked to us about BC's decision to get work permits for her 4-year-old and 4-month-old kids. Draya quickly gave Chyna props ... so you'd think she's all about rushing showbiz tots into the spotlight.

But check out how the tone changed when we asked about her almost 1-year-old son, Jru, with Cowboys star Orlando Scandrick. Her response is either a little shady at Chyna, Rob Kardashian and Tyga ... or it's just real.

You make the call.