Only Members: Palm Beach Star Hilary Musser Lists Custom-Built $42M Estate

Hilary Musser built a waterfront dream mansion ... and now she's ready to flip it for millions ... TMZ has learned.

The "Only Members: Palm Beach" star has officially listed a jaw dropping waterfront mansion she custom built herself in West Palm Beach and the asking price is a cool $42 MILLION.

The estate has been featured on the Netflix series, where viewers have watched Hilary renovate and develop the mansion over an extended period of time and now, the project is finally complete and officially ready for its next high-profile homeowner.

The ultra-luxury estate quietly hit the market at the end of December, and it’s already turning heads for all the right (and outrageous) reasons.

The brand new, fully furnished home packs 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and spans more than 11,200 square feet of interior space, with roughly 13,370 square feet of total luxury living. Every room opens up to sweeping Intracoastal Waterway views, staring straight at Palm Beach Island's mega mansions.

The place features a second story pool and spa with 180 degree water views, an outdoor cocktail bar, and multiple outdoor kitchens built for nonstop entertaining. Inside, there's a private movie theater, wine room, full spa, and not one but TWO full kitchens decked out.

Boat people, listen up ... the property comes with a 100 foot deep water dock capable of handling large yachts, making it a true waterfront flex.

Location wise, it's prime real estate ... just minutes from Palm Beach Island and Palm Beach International Airport, perfect for anyone bouncing between private jets and boats.