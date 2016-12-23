Stephen Jackson to George Karl -- You Nepotized Your Son Into the NBA (VIDEO)

NBA's Stephen Jackson Rips George Karl You Nepotized Your Son Into the NBA

EXCLUSIVE

Stephen Jackson just went in on George Karl -- claiming the guy was straight "out of line" when he criticized Carmelo Anthony and Kenyon Martin for not having a father figure in their lives.

Then he fired this shot -- "George Karl's son probably wouldn't have made it to the NBA if he wasn't a coach. He would have never got the opportunity."

FYI, George Karl's son is Coby Karl -- who was undrafted out of college but played for a handful of NBA teams from 2007 to 2010.

Jackson never played for George Karl -- but as a player who grew up without a father, he's clearly offended by Karl's comments in his new book in which he writes:

"Kenyon and Carmelo carried two big burdens: all that money and no father to show them how to act like men."

Jackson says if those comments came from a RESPECTED coach like Gregg Popovich, people wouldn't be so outraged ... but since Karl didn't make an effort to help his players, he shouldn't speak on the matter.