TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Stephen Jackson to George Karl -- You Nepotized Your Son Into the NBA (VIDEO)

NBA's Stephen Jackson Rips George Karl You Nepotized Your Son Into the NBA

12/23/2016 6:30 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

Stephen Jackson just went in on George Karl -- claiming the guy was straight "out of line" when he criticized Carmelo Anthony and Kenyon Martin for not having a father figure in their lives. 

Then he fired this shot -- "George Karl's son probably wouldn't have made it to the NBA if he wasn't a coach. He would have never got the opportunity."

FYI, George Karl's son is Coby Karl -- who was undrafted out of college but played for a handful of NBA teams from 2007 to 2010.

1223-coby-karl-gettyJackson never played for George Karl -- but as a player who grew up without a father, he's clearly offended by Karl's comments in his new book in which he writes: 

"Kenyon and Carmelo carried two big burdens: all that money and no father to show them how to act like men."

Jackson says if those comments came from a RESPECTED coach like Gregg Popovich, people wouldn't be so outraged ... but since Karl didn't make an effort to help his players, he shouldn't speak on the matter. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web

WWTDD