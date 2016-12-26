George Michael's Partner I Found Him Dead In Bed

12/26/2016 1:11 PM PST
George Michael's partner Fadi Fawaz says he found the singer "dead peacefully in bed" on Christmas morning. 

Michael had been linked to the celebrity hairstylist for years -- though they reportedly kept their relationship on the down low. 

But on Monday, Fawaz described Michael as his "partner" in a statement he posted on Twitter.

"ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx."

Michael's reps have said the singer died from heart failure -- though it's unclear what caused it. 

