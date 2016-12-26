George Michael's Partner I Found Him Dead In Bed

Breaking News



George Michael's partner Fadi Fawaz says he found the singer "dead peacefully in bed" on Christmas morning.

Michael had been linked to the celebrity hairstylist for years -- though they reportedly kept their relationship on the down low.

But on Monday, Fawaz described Michael as his "partner" in a statement he posted on Twitter.

"ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx."

Michael's reps have said the singer died from heart failure -- though it's unclear what caused it.