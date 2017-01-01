Dale Earnhardt Jr. Races To the Altar On NYE ... Wins Trophy Wife

Exclusive Photos

Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished first in 2016 by getting married to his longtime girlfriend before the clock struck 12 on NYE.

NASCAR's golden boy tied the knot Saturday night to Amy Reimann, who he got engaged to last June. The ceremony went down at Childress Vineyards in North Carolina, and Dale looks like he couldn't have been happier to ring in 2017 with a pair of wedding bands.

A big chunk of the NASCAR community was there too -- from Chocolate Myers ﻿and Danica Patrick to Bubba Wallace -- to wave in their star driver toward the finish line. Congrats!