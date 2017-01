Obama Celebs Bid Farewell at White House Party

EXCLUSIVE

Prez Obama had pretty much every big star who gave him mad support over at his crib Friday night, and it looked super cool.

The guest list pretty much says it all ... David Letterman, Paul McCartney, John Legend & Chrissy Teigen, Robert De Niro, Stevie Wonder, Charles Barkley, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper.

Big breath ...

George Lucas, Meryl Streep, Samuel Jackson, Magic Johnson, Tom Hanks, Rev. Al Sharpton, Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Marc Anthony, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tyler Perry.

A good time clearly had by all.