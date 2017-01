Dana White Makes Mayweather vs. McGregor Offer $25 MILLION EACH

Breaking News

Dana White just made his first official offer to Floyd Mayweather to fight Conor McGregor ... $25 MILLION EACH ... plus a Pay-Per-View split.

White just made the offer on 'The Herd' on FS1 -- after Mayweather claimed to have offered Conor $15 million.

For the record, White says Floyd never officially made that offer ... but his offer to Floyd is REAL.

He also says Conor is the major draw because Floyd's last fight was so bad, it left a bad taste in people's mouths.