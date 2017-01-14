Future Standing Sideline For Russ Wilson's Playoff Game

Future Surprise, Russell!! I'm Sideline For Sea v. Atl Playoff Game

Future could just be the good luck charm the Atlanta Falcons need to take down baby mama Ciara's hubby-to-be Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

The rapper is standing right on the sideline for Saturday's NFC playoff matchup ... and it's likely no coincidence he's as close to the field (and Russ' head) as possible.

No sign of Ciara yet ... but she posted a pic Friday with the wife of another Seattle player so you gotta imagine she's in the building.

However, looks like Future hasn't bothered Russ too much yet, at the time of this post, the Hawks were only down 12-10 with a few minutes left in the second quarter.