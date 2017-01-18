Ivan Rodriguez Cries During Hall of Fame Phone Call (VIDEO)

Ivan Rodriguez Cries During Hall of Fame Phone Call

Breaking News

Here it is ... the moment Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez found out he was voted into Cooperstown -- and it's emotional.

Rodriguez gave a victory fist pump when the MLB official broke the news ... his family was right by his side to share the moment.

Pudge was a 14-time MLB All-Star and was the A.L. MVP in 1999. He's also regarded as one of the greatest catchers of all time.

Along with Pudge, Jeff Bagwell and Tim Raines were also voted in.

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens did not get the votes they needed ... for the 5th straight year.