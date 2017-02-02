Hillary Clinton Thank You, NYC!! May I Have Another Run?

Hillary Clinton did a litmus test in NYC by hitting Broadway and getting encouraging results ... amid rumors she'll run for mayor.

Hillary and Bill hit up a performance of "In Transit" Wednesday night at Circle in the Square Theatre, where the cast and guests gave her a standing O while chanting her name.

By the end of the a capella show, Hillary herself started a standing ovation for the cast ... then went backstage for a meet and greet.

It's pretty clear ... lots of New Yorkers still love her ... maybe enough for her to take on Hizzoner Bill de Blasio in November.

New York: if you can make it there ...