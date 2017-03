Nancy Pelosi Trump's Ridiculous With Wiretapping Claims

Nancy Pelosi thinks President Trump is up to his shenanigans with the new Obama wiretapping claims, and it's all just "ridiculousness."

We got the Congresswoman in D.C. Sunday and she was indignant over the President's allegations ... scoffing at his demand for a congressional investigation.

Pelosi's disgust is palpable here.