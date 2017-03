Claudia Jordan Keep Abortion Legal For Casey Anthony

Claudia Jordan wants Planned Parenthood to remain alive and strong, in case Casey Anthony makes good on her veiled wish to have more kids.

Claudia was leaving Catch in WeHo Thursday when she reacted quickly to Anthony's cringeworthy AP interview this week, in which she said she sleeps "pretty good."

On a lighter note, the former 'Price is Right' prize model had a hilarious story about a contestant on the show who got way too excited.