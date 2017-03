Conor McGregor Most Famous Irishman Parties Hard on St. Patrick's Day

Props to our photog for finding the pride of Ireland on St. Partrick's Day ... UFC champ Conor McGregor.

Conor was dressed up as he got down at Lavo in NYC, promising on his way in to take the world by storm.

But before conquering the world, there's that whole rumored Floyd Mayweather fight. Conor scoffs at it leaving the club, but earlier in the day, he sang a very different tune ... promising to kick Floyd's ass.