Donald Trump Jr.'s Daughter 'Caught Stealing from Treasury Department'

Donald Trump Jr. couldn't contain himself ... poking fun at the media while exaggerating his daughter's trip to the Treasury Department.

Donald Jr. posted a pic of 9-year-old daughter Kai holding stacks of money. He captioned it "Kai is enjoying her tour of the US Treasury in Washington DC a bit too much." He also came up with the headline "Trump Grandchildren caught stealing from Treasury building."

The hashtag's pretty funny ... #preempttheoutrage #fakenews