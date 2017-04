Mother of All Bombs Watch it Explode on ISIS

The Pentagon just released video of the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal explode in Afghanistan, killing 36 ISIS soldiers.

The bomb -- dubbed MOAB or "Mother of All Bombs" -- had never been used before in combat. The bombing was months in the making ... before Trump took office.

The conventional wisdom ... although the bomb was powerful, the driving message was that the U.S. is ready, willing and able to use force to combat enemies -- clearly including North Korea.