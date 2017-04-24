Aaron Hernandez Family Issues Statement After Funeral

Breaking News

The family of Aaron Hernandez says they love him and miss him and want to thank the public for supporting them in the wake of the NFL star's death.

Hernandez was laid to rest in a funeral service in Bristol, Connecticut Monday in a ceremony attended by family, friends and old college and NFL teammates.

After the funeral, Hernandez's attorney, Jose Baez, and his team issued a statement from the family.

Hernandez died last Wednesday after prison staffers found the former New England Patriots tight end hanging in his cell, where he was serving a life sentence for murder.

Officials say Hernandez killed himself. The Hernandez family is questioning the circumstances surrounding his death.