Paris Jackson Nudity Is No Big Deal 'Makes Us Human'

Paris Jackson wants to smash the taboo associated with nudity -- and she's not just talking the talk, she's walking the barely covered walk.

Michael Jackson's 19-year-old daughter posted a photo of herself sunbathing in the nude -- followed up by another post explaining why people shouldn't look at nudity as a bad thing.

"Being naked is part of what makes us human," Jackson wrote.

"For me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia (Mother Earth). I'm usually naked when I garden."

Jackson continued, "It's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself."

"The human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what 'flaws' you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable."