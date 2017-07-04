Celebs Get in Fourth of July Spirit!!!

Fourth of July Celebs get in the Spirit!!!

There was no shortage of celebrities proudly wearing their favorite red, white & blue garbs and enjoying the festivities that come with celebrating Independence Day -- from Christina Aguilera draped in the American flag to Lance Bass enjoying the Dodger Stadium fireworks.

Check out the gallery ... some were goofy -- Candace Cameron -- others were sexy as hell -- Hailey Baldwin -- and there was even a political statement -- Miley Cyrus.

Gotta hand it to Bernie Sanders ... he was clearly flattered.

#HappyFourth!