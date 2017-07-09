Kourtney Kardashian Happy 5th Penelope!!!

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Daughter Penelope's 5th Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian was back in full mom mode Saturday, helping one of her daughter's celebrate.

KK was at the Coffee Bean in Calabasas with daughter Penelope, who was clearly overjoyed it was her 5th birthday.

The 38-year-old just got back from Saint-Tropez, where she canoodled with 23-year-old model/boyfriend Younes Bendjima ... whom she's been dating now for months,.

As we've reported, Kourtney and Scott are not getting along after his trip to Cannes. We haven't seen them together since the Film Festival.