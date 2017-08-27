Conor McGregor Everything's Comin' Up Clover For Irish Fans!!!

Conor McGregor, Irish Fans Party Wildly After Mayweather Fight

EXCLUSIVE

Conor McGregor may have lost, but there's another way of looking at it ... a way that was clearly embraced by his Irish fans who went wild after the fight at the T-Mobile Arena and Vegas casinos.

A hoard of folks made the trek from Ireland to watch Conor prosecute himself more than respectably against Floyd Mayweather for 10 rounds. They showed their appreciation and Irish spirit afterword, in appropriately rowdy fashion.

From the fight venue to the after-parties it's clear ... the fight did not disappoint.