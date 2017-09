Jason Momoa How Do I Spend 'Aquaman' Break? BEER AND SURFING!

"Aquaman" might be the greatest job Jason Momoa's ever had -- when he's not shooting in the water, he's surfing on it.

Jason's been filming the superhero flick in Byron Bay, Australia -- and spending his time off sipping on good beer and shredding the gnar.

The flick isn't scheduled to come out until Dec. 2018 -- so might as well relax and enjoy the ride, right?!