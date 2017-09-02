Eddie George Message to Zeke: Man Up!

Eddie George to Ezekiel Elliott: Man Up

EXCLUSIVE

Handle business. Keep your nose outta trouble. Stay the hell away from sketchy situations.

These are all different ways of saying Ezekiel Elliott﻿'s gotta man up to move past his domestic violence saga -- courtesy of Eddie George﻿.

We got Eddie at LAX ... and asked the former NFL superstar to weigh in on Zeke as the RB fights to reduce his 6-game suspension.

George was an Ohio State legend just like Elliott ... but unlike Elliott, stayed out of trouble once he made it big as a pro.

So ... George dropped some knowledge on Zeke -- and made it clear he's got faith Elliott can turn it around with the help of Jerry Jones and his Dallas Cowboys fam.

Lesson 1: Avoid crazy boat parties.