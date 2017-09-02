Eddie George to Ezekiel Elliott: Man Up

EXCLUSIVE
Handle business. Keep your nose outta trouble. Stay the hell away from sketchy situations.
These are all different ways of saying Ezekiel Elliott's gotta man up to move past his domestic violence saga -- courtesy of Eddie George.
We got Eddie at LAX ... and asked the former NFL superstar to weigh in on Zeke as the RB fights to reduce his 6-game suspension.
George was an Ohio State legend just like Elliott ... but unlike Elliott, stayed out of trouble once he made it big as a pro.
So ... George dropped some knowledge on Zeke -- and made it clear he's got faith Elliott can turn it around with the help of Jerry Jones and his Dallas Cowboys fam.
Lesson 1: Avoid crazy boat parties.