Kanye West Takes Shot at Taylor Swift ... From Behind

Kanye West Takes Shot at Taylor Swift on T-Shirt

Kanye West let his shirt do the talking Friday and the target was clearly Taylor Swift.

Kanye hit up Nobu in Malibu with some buds, wearing a t emblazoned with the words, "She's beyond Good and Evil."

So the question ... Who else?

Of course it's Taylor, who took aim at Kanye in her song, "Look What You Made Me Do." Kanye has said he doesn't care what she sings and their feud is ancient, but this seems pretty premeditated.

Old feuds die hard, right?