Taylor Swift BOOED For Hiding from Fans After Wedding

Taylor Swift BOOED For Hiding from Fans After Wedding

EXCLUSIVE

Taylor Swift outraged a gaggle of fans Saturday who waited in the rain to catch of glimpse of her after a Martha's Vineyard wedding.

TMZ got this video of Taylor's exit from the church ... where security went to great lengths to shield her from a bunch of kids and adults who stood in the rain to catch a glimpse of her.

It was only a 10-foot walk from the church door to the waiting SUV, but Taylor didn't want to play ball, and the fans went from "We love you Taylor" to a chorus of boos, with some chanting "Very disappointing, not cool."

Taylor was a bridesmaid at her friend Abigail Anderson's wedding.